Bank cards in Belarus suffer temporary mass outage
Belarus on Tuesday suffered a temporary mass outage of bank cards, its largest payments processor said, as some of its major banks find themselves under Western sanctions. Card holders across the country reported on social media that in-store card payments were not working and that they were having difficulty withdrawing cash from ATMs. Belarus's Banking Processing Centre attributed the outage to a technical issue and said all bank cards were now working.
Belarus on Tuesday suffered a temporary mass outage of bank cards, its largest payments processor said, as some of its major banks find themselves under Western sanctions. Card holders across the country reported on social media that in-store card payments were not working and that they were having difficulty withdrawing cash from ATMs.
Belarus's Banking Processing Centre attributed the outage to a technical issue and said all bank cards were now working. Card payment failures have become a regular occurrence in Belarus in recent months following the introduction of sanctions against several banks by the European Union and United States.
The sanctions are designed to punish Minsk for facilitating Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Minsk
- United States
- Ukraine
- Belarus
- Moscow
ALSO READ
Kremlin scolds United States over attempts to recruit Russian embassy staff
United States to redeploy US troops in Somalia for civilian protection
PM Jacinda Ardern leading trade mission to United States
France reassures Ukraine it will be part of European Union
EU, United States pushing for global fuel production increase - Scholz