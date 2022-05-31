Left Menu

Bank cards in Belarus suffer temporary mass outage

Belarus on Tuesday suffered a temporary mass outage of bank cards, its largest payments processor said, as some of its major banks find themselves under Western sanctions. Card holders across the country reported on social media that in-store card payments were not working and that they were having difficulty withdrawing cash from ATMs. Belarus's Banking Processing Centre attributed the outage to a technical issue and said all bank cards were now working.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 15:35 IST
Bank cards in Belarus suffer temporary mass outage
Representative image Image Credit: PxHere

Belarus on Tuesday suffered a temporary mass outage of bank cards, its largest payments processor said, as some of its major banks find themselves under Western sanctions. Card holders across the country reported on social media that in-store card payments were not working and that they were having difficulty withdrawing cash from ATMs.

Belarus's Banking Processing Centre attributed the outage to a technical issue and said all bank cards were now working. Card payment failures have become a regular occurrence in Belarus in recent months following the introduction of sanctions against several banks by the European Union and United States.

The sanctions are designed to punish Minsk for facilitating Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022