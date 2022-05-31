Left Menu

UK's data watchdog calls for end to digital 'strip search' of rape victims

"The Review has heard victims’ experience of feeling digitally 'strip searched' and many have been left without phones for months, leaving them without vital support at a time of immense trauma," it said. Victims groups welcomed the report and said it showed more needed to be done to protect victims' privacy.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-05-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 15:36 IST
UK's data watchdog calls for end to digital 'strip search' of rape victims
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's data protection regulator called on Tuesday for police and prosecutors to stop treating rape victims as suspects and end excessive scrutiny of their personal information which critics have likened to a digital strip search. The UK Information Commissioner John Edwards said victims of attacks were being forced to hand over extraordinary amounts of information to the justice system about their lives from medical records to school reports, and this had to stop.

"Our investigation reveals an upsetting picture of how victims of rape and serious sexual assault feel treated," he said. "Victims are being treated as suspects, and people feel revictimised by a system they expect to support them." Edwards said the issue was fuelling distrust in the system, leading to low prosecution and conviction rates. These dropped to a record low in 2019 in England and Wales, and latest Home Office data for the year to September 2021 showed only 1.3% of recorded rape offences led to a charge or summons.

Last year, the government-commissioned Rape Review into failings said digital material requested from victims should be strictly limited to what was necessary and proportionate. "The Review has heard victims’ experience of feeling digitally 'strip searched' and many have been left without phones for months, leaving them without vital support at a time of immense trauma," it said.

Victims groups welcomed the report and said it showed more needed to be done to protect victims' privacy. "Excessive intrusion into irrelevant and deeply personal data of rape complainants has become habitual in the justice system," said Vera Baird, the Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales.

The National Police Chiefs' Council said police recognised more needed to be done to improve the response to rape and sex offences, saying they would "continue to strive to protect privacy whilst observing the absolute right of defendants to a fair trial".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022