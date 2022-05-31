Father, son found dead in Ballia
PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 31-05-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 15:36 IST
Dead bodies of a father-son duo were recovered from separate places in a village here on Tuesday, police said.
The deceased was identified as Uma Shankar Singh (60) and his son Vikram Singh (26), they said.
The villagers found Vikram dead in a well in the Haldi area of Sonavani village with injury marks on his body, they said.
When police reached his residence, his father, Uma Shankar was also found dead, they said.
The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination and the probe is on, police said.
