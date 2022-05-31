Left Menu

Delhi court summons Congress leader D K Shivakumar in money laundering case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 15:41 IST
Delhi court summons Congress leader D K Shivakumar in money laundering case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A Delhi court on Tuesday summoned Congress leader D K Shivakumar and others in a money laundering case lodged against him in 2018 after taking cognizance of the charge sheet.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull directed Shivakumar to appear on July 1.

The court gave the order after taking cognizance of a charge sheet filed by ED through its Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana against Shivakumar and others in the case.

Shivakumar, who is the president of the Congress' Karnataka unit, was arrested by the ED in the case on September 3, 2019 and was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on October 23, 2019.

The case is based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores of rupees.

