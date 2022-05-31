Delhi court summons Congress leader D K Shivakumar in money laundering case
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court on Tuesday summoned Congress leader D K Shivakumar and others in a money laundering case lodged against him in 2018 after taking cognizance of the charge sheet.
Special Judge Vikas Dhull directed Shivakumar to appear on July 1.
The court gave the order after taking cognizance of a charge sheet filed by ED through its Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana against Shivakumar and others in the case.
Shivakumar, who is the president of the Congress' Karnataka unit, was arrested by the ED in the case on September 3, 2019 and was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on October 23, 2019.
The case is based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores of rupees.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kenyan athletes smash into record books at World 10K Bengaluru 2022
The Institute of Professional Banking (IPB) in collaboration with The Smart Owl launches its first center in Bengaluru
C H Pratap Reddy posted as new Bengaluru police commissioner
Parcos announces its first Parcos Select Store in association with Prestige The Man Store, Bengaluru
Karnataka: Congress President Shivakumar expresses concern over unemployment-related deaths in state