China commerce ministry says trade talks with Switzerland not 'frozen'
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-05-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 15:42 IST
- Country:
- China
China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday that talks with Switzerland to upgrade a free trade agreement between both countries are not "frozen".
Swiss newspapers reported on Sunday that efforts by Switzerland to refresh its free trade agreement with China have stalled as Bern takes a more critical view of Beijing's human rights record.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Swiss
- Beijing
- Switzerland
- China
- commerce ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Swiss to help adopted Sri Lankans trace their roots, in wake of scandal
Beijing locks down more people in China's 'zero-COVID' fight
Beijing city reports 56 new local COVID cases in 24 hours
Beijing reports 56 new local COVID-19 infections
Vandals daub Ukraine colours on Swiss monument to Russian soldiers