Mansukh Mandaviya lauds PM Modi for bringing 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana'

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana' as it has emerged as a life force for the poorer section of the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 15:55 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana' as it has emerged as a life force for the poorer section of the country. Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya tweeted, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the work of providing health security to more than 10 crore families through the 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana'."

"Under this scheme, treatment up to 5 lakh is being provided free of cost. This scheme has emerged as a life force for the poorer section of the country," he added. Earlier today, PM Modi was addressing a public meeting in Shimla while taking part in the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' during which he also released the 11th instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme

Earlier, PM Modi interacted with beneficiaries of different government schemes at the event to mark the eighth anniversary of the BJP government at the Centre and 'Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana'. The event was held at Ridge Maidan in Shimla. During the Sammelan, Prime Minister sought feedback about the various welfare programmes being run by the government from public representatives across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government completed its eight years at the Centre on May 30. Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is a national public health insurance fund of the Government of India that aims to provide free access to health insurance coverage for low-income earners in the country. (ANI)

