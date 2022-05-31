UP Council: SP members stage walkout over alleged question paper leaks

Samajwadi Party members on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council over the alleged leak of question papers of competitive exams in the last five years.

They alleged that an ''organised gang patronised by the government'' was leaking question papers and selling them for Rs 2-4 lakh.

The matter came up during the Zero Hour through an adjournment notice, when SP member Man Singh Yadav alleged that papers of competitive examinations were leaked continuously after the BJP formed government in 2017.

''In the 2017 assembly polls, BJP promised lakhs of jobs to unemployed youth, but after four months of formation of its government, the paper of sub-inspector exam was leaked,'' he said.

''In February 2018, UP Power Corporation Limited examination paper was leaked. In July 2018, Subordinate Selection Commission paper was also leaked. The government was not serious in holding competitive exams and it is an injustice to the examinees,'' he said.

Now, the Uttar Pradesh Board papers have also started leaking and recently, the English question paper of intermediate class was leaked.

''The government is not concerned about the future of the youth,'' he alleged.

Leader of Opposition Lal Bihari Yadav alleged that those sitting in big positions in the BJP government are leaking the question papers and selling them for Rs 2-4 lakh.

''This is an organised gang patronised by the government,'' he said.

Minister Jaswant Saini said all competitive exams are being held in a ''transparent, honest and unbiased manner''.

The minister also highlighted the appointments made by the government in various departments in the last five years and informed the House about the exams conducted to recruit people in various departments.

Unsatisfied with the reply, SP member Man Singh Yadav said that on one hand, the government had been denying any paper leak while on the other, it had been explaining the actions taken in various cases.

