PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-05-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 16:07 IST
Odisha by-poll: 57 pc voter turnout till 3pm in Brajrajnagar assembly segment
Around 57 percent polling was recorded till 3 pm in the by-election to the Brajrajnagar assembly segment in Odisha's Jharsuguda district, where voting has been peaceful with no untoward incident so far, officials said on Tuesday.

The polling, being conducted through EVMs, began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

Over 2.14 lakh people are eligible to exercise their franchise in 279 polling booths in the by-election, which was necessitated following the demise of BJD MLA Kishore Mohanty in December last year.

At least 1,000 state police personnel and three companies of central paramilitary force have been deployed for smooth conduct of the polling, the officials said.

A total of 60 polling booths have been identified as ''sensitive'', where additional security arrangements have been made, they said.

There are 11 candidates in the fray, and the constituency will witness a triangular fight among BJD, BJP, and Congress nominees.

The BJD fielded Alaska Mohanty as its candidate in the Brajranjnagar assembly segment, while the BJP nominated former MLA Radharani Panda. Ex-assembly speaker Kishore Patel is contesting the by-election on a Congress ticket.

