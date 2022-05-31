Delhi court sends Satyendra Jain to ED custody till June 9 in money laundering case
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 16:13 IST
Delhi minister Satyendra Jain was sent to Enforcement Directorate's custody till June 9 by a court here on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering case.
Special Judge Geetanjali Goel remanded Jain in ED's custody, noting that his custodial interrogation was required to unearth the larger conspiracy.
The ED had on Monday arrested the Delhi health minister under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
