Left Menu

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka hikes tax rates to maximise govt revenues

Sri Lanka's government on Tuesday announced a taxation overhaul to maximise revenue amid the country's crippling economic crisis, hiking value added taxes and corporate income tax, and slashing the relief given to individual tax payers.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 16:34 IST
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka hikes tax rates to maximise govt revenues
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's government on Tuesday announced a taxation overhaul to maximize revenue amid the country's crippling economic crisis, hiking value-added taxes and corporate income tax, and slashing the relief given to individual taxpayers. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office this month and plans to present an interim budget within weeks, said that measures were necessary as the current state of government finances was unsustainable.

"...the implementation of a strong fiscal consolidation plan is imperative through revenue enhancement as well as expenditure rationalization measures in 2022," Wickremesinghe's office said in a statement. An increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) from 8% to 12% with immediate effect is among the key tax increases announced on Tuesday, which is expected to boost government revenues by 65 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($180.56 million).

Other measures, including increasing corporate income tax from 24% to 30% from October, will earn an additional 52 billion rupees for the exchequer. Withholding tax on employment income has been made mandatory and exemptions for individual taxpayers have been reduced, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022