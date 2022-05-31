MP: EOW raids premises of chief of panchayat secretaries outfit; unearths disproportionate assets worth Rs 2.61 cr

The Madhya Pradesh police's economic offences wing (EOW) on Tuesday raided premises belonging to the president of panchyat secretaries association and unearthed disproportionate assets worth Rs 2.61 crore, an official said. The raids have come ahead of the upcoming panchayat elections, which are scheduled to be held in the state in three phases between June 25 and July 8. Acting on complaints of corruption, the EOW raided premises belonging to Dinesh Chandra Sharma (50) at five places, including Mandsaur, Indore and Bhopal, and unearthed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, EOW Ujjain unit's superintendent of police Dilip Soni said.

During the raids, it was found that Sharma owns a house in Daloda in Mandsaur district, two flats in Indore, a house in Bhopal, agricultural land at different places and an expensive four-wheeler, the official said.

Sharma joined government service in 1998 as a panchayat secretary for a monthly income of Rs 1,200, but was terminated from service for indulging in wrongdoings in 2020, he said.

The raids revealed that Sharma owned movable and immovable assets worth Rs 2.61 crore, while his income from the government service and agriculture is estimated to be Rs 38 lakh, which means that the total value of his properties is seven times more than his estimated income, Soni said.

The official further said that Sharma had nine criminal cases, including that of siphoning of government funds, to his name.

