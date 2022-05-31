UP: President Kovind may address joint session of state legislature on June 6
Uttar Pradesh assembly will invite President Ram Nath Kovind to address a joint session of the state legislature on the occasion of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava'' on June 6.
A resolution in this regard was unanimously passed in the state assembly.
As soon as the House met, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna tabled the special resolution to invite the President for his address to the House and guide members on June 6.
Speaker Satish Mahana, after taking the views of the members, passed the resolution unanimously.
