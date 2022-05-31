Left Menu

UP: President Kovind may address joint session of state legislature on June 6

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-05-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 17:12 IST
UP: President Kovind may address joint session of state legislature on June 6
President Ram Nath Kovind. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh assembly will invite President Ram Nath Kovind to address a joint session of the state legislature on the occasion of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava'' on June 6.

A resolution in this regard was unanimously passed in the state assembly.

As soon as the House met, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna tabled the special resolution to invite the President for his address to the House and guide members on June 6.

Speaker Satish Mahana, after taking the views of the members, passed the resolution unanimously.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

