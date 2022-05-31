Left Menu

Spain to force call centers to attend customers within three minutes

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 31-05-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 17:32 IST
Alberto Garzon Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Spain

The Spanish government has approved a draft bill designed to improve companies' customer service and reduce waiting time on the telephone line to three minutes, Spain's Consumer Rights Minister Alberto Garzon told a news conference on Tuesday. The draft also gives consumers the right to be attended by a person, and not a chatbot, and will force utilities to respond to client complaints within two hours, the minister said.

"The practically infinite waiting times are over," Garzon said.

