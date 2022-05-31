Left Menu

Shooting in K'taka movie hall: 3 arrested from Bihar

Three people who had allegedly supplied the gun to the accused who shot a man watching the movie KGF-2 in a cinema at Shiggavi town in the district have been arrested from Bihar, police said on Tuesday.

31-05-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three people who had allegedly supplied the gun to the accused who shot a man watching the movie KGF-2 in a cinema at Shiggavi town in the district have been arrested from Bihar, police said on Tuesday. The survivor Vasanth Kumar Mugali is recovering in a hospital.

"In continuation of the theatre #shootout investigation, #haveripolice arrested 03 persons in connection with Shiggavi #shootout incident from Barhad village of Mungera (Munger) district, Bihar," the district Superintendent of police Hanumantharaya tweeted.

On April 20, the main accused Manjunath Patil shot at Mugali in the movie hall when the latter objected to him for keeping his legs on the chair on April 20.

Police nabbed Patil on May 19 with the weapon, 15 live bullets, a scooter, and a mobile phone. His accomplice Ismail was arrested later.

