Ukraine has identified 600 Russian war crime suspects - prosecutor

Reuters | The Hague | Updated: 31-05-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 17:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ukraine has identified more than 600 Russian war crime suspects and has started prosecuting around 80 of them, Kyiv's top prosecutor said on Tuesday.

The list of suspects includes "top military, politicians and propaganda agents of Russia", prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova told a news conference in The Hague.

Venediktova said Estonia, Latvia, and Slovakia had decided to join an international investigation team in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

