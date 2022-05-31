Ukraine has identified 600 Russian war crime suspects - prosecutor

Ukraine has identified more than 600 Russian war crime suspects and has started prosecuting around 80 of them, Kyiv's top prosecutor said on Tuesday.

The list of suspects includes "top military, politicians and propaganda agents of Russia", prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova told a news conference in The Hague.

Venediktova said Estonia, Latvia, and Slovakia had decided to join an international investigation team in Ukraine.

