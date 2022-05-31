Ukraine has identified 600 Russian war crime suspects - prosecutor
Reuters | The Hague | Updated: 31-05-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 17:52 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
Ukraine has identified more than 600 Russian war crime suspects and has started prosecuting around 80 of them, Kyiv's top prosecutor said on Tuesday.
The list of suspects includes "top military, politicians and propaganda agents of Russia", prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova told a news conference in The Hague.
Venediktova said Estonia, Latvia, and Slovakia had decided to join an international investigation team in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine counter-attacks Russian forces in the east
Renault sells its stake in Russia's Avtovaz, option to buy it back
Russian war effort runs into diplomatic, military hurdles
Russian gas nominations for Slovakia rise, operator data shows
Polish Nobel author says Russia threat to 'free world'