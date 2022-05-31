Left Menu

Mumbai: Cop held for accepting Rs 70,000 from man to not register FIR

A 35-year-old policeman here has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000 from a man for not registering an FIR against him, police said on Tuesday.A team from the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Monday caught assistant police inspector Swapnil Babanrao Masalkar of Khar police station while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai
A 35-year-old policeman here has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000 from a man for not registering an FIR against him, police said on Tuesday.

A team from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday caught assistant police inspector Swapnil Babanrao Masalkar of Khar police station while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant, an official said. The complainant owns a building in the western suburb of Khar, which the civic body had identified as dilapidated and issued notices, he said.

The complainant had covered the structure with iron sheets, but some shopkeepers lodged a police complaint against him for hindering their businesses at the building, the official said. The accused policeman called the complainant to the police station and said an FIR will be registered against him, and if he wished to avoid it, he will have to pay a bribe, he said.

Masalkar has been arrested under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway, the official added.

