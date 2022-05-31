Left Menu

Investor panel to discuss possible Russia 'credit event' on Wednesday

Reuters | New York | Updated: 31-05-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 18:18 IST
A panel of investors said on Tuesday it will continue to discuss on June 1 whether missing payment of accrued interest on Russia's foreign sovereign debt constitutes a "credit event", which would bring the nation a step closer to a historic default and could trigger insurance payout.

The EMEA Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee said on its website it will meet at 1300 UTC on Wednesday to continue the discussion.

