Investor panel to discuss possible Russia 'credit event' on Wednesday

A panel of investors said on Tuesday it will continue to discuss on June 1 whether missing payment of accrued interest on Russia's foreign sovereign debt constitutes a "credit event", which would bring the nation a step closer to a historic default and could trigger insurance payout.

The EMEA Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee said on its website it will meet at 1300 UTC on Wednesday to continue the discussion.

Also Read: One country holding EU 'hostage' on Russian oil embargo, Lithuania says

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)