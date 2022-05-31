Left Menu

Kerala HC allows lesbian couple to live together

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday allowed lesbian couple Adhila Nassrin and Fathima Noora to live together on a habeas corpus plea filed by Adhila.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 31-05-2022 18:18 IST
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday allowed lesbian couple Adhila Nassrin and Fathima Noora to live together on a habeas corpus plea filed by Adhila. Adhila alleged that her partner Fathima was allegedly abducted by her relatives last week. She also filed a police complaint earlier regarding this.

Adhila (22) and Fathima (23) had met during their student days in Saudi Arabia and later they decided to live together according to the plea filed in the court. But the relatives objected to the relationship. "On May 19, I reached Kozhikode and met Fathima. For some days, we lived at a shelter home in Kozhikode, but the police intervened when relatives traced them at the place," Adhila said in the petition.

Adhila's relatives took the couple to Aluva from Kozhikode and after a few days, Fathima's relatives arrived in Aluva and took her by force to Kozhikode. The couple lived in Kozhikode with the support of Vanaja Collective, a Kozhikode-based NGO. (ANI)

