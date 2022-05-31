Left Menu

Mumbai: Eatery staffer killed as man learning to drive car presses accelerator instead of brake

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 18:44 IST
Mumbai: Eatery staffer killed as man learning to drive car presses accelerator instead of brake
  • Country:
  • India

A 62-year-old restaurant staffer died after he was hit by a car in south Mumbai's Girgaum Chowpatty area, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday when Dinesh Surati Kevat (37) who was learning to the drive the car pressed the accelerator in place of the brake, resulting in the vehicle surging ahead and crushing restaurant staffer Shridhar Pujari in the vicinity, the Gamdevi police station official said.

The car belonged to the owner of the hotel in which the deceased was working, he added.

Kevat was handed over to the police by passersby and he has been charged under IPC and Motor Vehicles Act for causing death by negligence, rash driving and other offences, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022