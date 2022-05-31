Multi-core heist: Gurugram court orders lie-detector test on suspended IPS officer

A court here ordered to carry out a lie-detector test on suspended IPS officer Dheeraj Setia, who has been booked in a case involving a multi-crore heist.

The multi-crore heist had taken place on August 4 last year, when Vikas Lagarpuriya's gang members broke into a flat from where the office of a private company was being run. They had decamped with crores of rupees in cash. Setia has been accused of the attempt to cover up the heist. The test will be conducted at a laboratory in Gujarat's Gandhinagar as the Special Task Force (STF) investigating the case had demanded suspecting that the accused may try to influence results if the test is conducted here.

According to public prosecutor Jagbir Sehrawat, Setia did not appear in the court but through his counsel agreed for the polygraph test.

''Setia requested that a polygraph test be conducted in Delhi-NCR while we insisted on a location like Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The court after hearing ordered a polygraph test from a lab of Gandhinagar in Gujarat,'' Sehrawat said. The next hearing in the heist case has been fixed for June 13 and the STF has been asked to get the test done before that.

The STF also produced before the court another accused, Chetan Maan, alias Boxer. He was sent to judicial custody.

