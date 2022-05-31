Left Menu

Tunisia's powerful UGTT union announces national strike for June 16

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 31-05-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 18:55 IST
Tunisia's powerful UGTT union announces national strike for June 16
  • Tunisia

Tunisia’s powerful UGTT union said on Tuesday it had called a national strike in public services and state firms to defend workers' rights, citing the government's refusal to reform public companies and increase wages.

The UGTT is a major political player with about a million members and the ability to paralyse Tunisia's economy with strikes. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

