Tunisia's powerful UGTT union announces national strike for June 16

Tunisia’s powerful UGTT union said on Tuesday it had called a national strike in public services and state firms to defend workers' rights, citing the government's refusal to reform public companies and increase wages.

The UGTT is a major political player with about a million members and the ability to paralyse Tunisia's economy with strikes. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

