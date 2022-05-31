Tunisia's powerful UGTT union announces national strike for June 16
Tunisia’s powerful UGTT union said on Tuesday it had called a national strike in public services and state firms to defend workers' rights, citing the government's refusal to reform public companies and increase wages.
The UGTT is a major political player with about a million members and the ability to paralyse Tunisia's economy with strikes. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
