Govt for ensuring strict compliance of provisions in wheat export registration process

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 18:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Tuesday said it has ordered for physical verifications of all documents to ensure strict compliance with provisions in the wheat export registration process.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the commerce ministry, has directed its regional authorities to physically verify all documents of applicants for export of wheat before issuing Registration Certificates (RCs).

The order has been issued to ensure that the exporters are not issued RCs based on improper documents, it said.

''In order to plug the loophole, it has been decided that regional authorities will do a physical verification of all Letters of Credit, whether already approved or under process. Wherever necessary, help of a professional agency may be taken for such verification,'' it said.

The government is allowing wheat shipments for which irrevocable letters of credit (LoC) were issued on or before May 13, when the ban on the export of the food grain was imposed.

The government has ordered ''for physical verifications of all documents to ensure strict compliance of provisions in wheat export registration process,'' it added.

