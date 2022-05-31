Stagflationary risk to India quite low compared to other countries, says CEA

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran on Tuesday ruled out the risk of stagflation for India, saying the economy is better placed than other nations.

Stagflation is the phase when an economy faces moderation in GDP growth as well as high inflation.

''Stagflationary risk to India quite low compared to other countries,'' he said.

He further said India is better placed than many other nations as the financial sector of the country is in better shape to support growth.

