Debt drives family of 4 to death

Four members of a family allegedly died by suicide as they were apparently reeling under a huge debt, police said on Tuesday.

The four - a couple and two daughters - ended their lives by jumping into a lake near here, the police said. A police official said the man quarrelled with his wife on Monday over a financial matter. Later, he, along with the three, left their house and ended their lives, he said.

Some local residents alerted the police about the incident. A case was registered, the police said adding that the bodies were fished out and sent for a postmortem.

