Northern Railway telecasts PM's interaction with beneficiaries of central schemes at stations

The Northern Railway broadcast Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with the beneficiaries of various central schemes on Tuesday, reaching out to 1.51 lakh people who watched the programme at railway stations.

Modi virtually interacted with the beneficiaries of various central schemes and released Rs 21,000 crore as the 11th instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi after arriving in Shimla for a rally to mark the eighth anniversary of his government.

The Northern Railway (NR) participated in the programme by making arrangements for the telecast at railway stations and various offices, the railways said in a statement, adding that the assembly of the beneficiaries was facilitated at various venues across the NR zone.

Arrangements for video broadcast were made at 33 stations while audio broadcasting was done at 35 stations.

The speech was also telecast live at the five divisional offices of the NR in Delhi, Firozpur, Ambala, Lucknow and Moradabad, the railways said.

Exhibition of films highlighting the schemes and their achievements was also done at locations. The documentaries were played in Hindi, English, Punjabi and Kashmiri for the beneficiaries of the northern states.

Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager, NR, along with the principal heads of departments and senior officers, witnessed the telecast of the prime minister's programme at the headquarters office in New Delhi's Baroda House.

The divisional railway managers, along with the officers of the division, watched the telecast in their respective divisional headquarters. The chief workshop managers and the employees of the five workshops also watched the telecast, the statement said.

