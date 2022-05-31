Left Menu

France's Macron says "not excluding anything" about additional EU sanctions against Russia going forward

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-05-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 19:33 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said that following a sixth European Union package of sanctions against Russia nothing could be ruled out in terms of additional sanctions in the coming weeks.

Speaking to reporters following an EU summit in Brussels, he also said he hoped that in the next days and weeks an agreement with Russia could be found for Ukrainian food exports, saying that recent talks between the Russian and Turkish presidents on the matter were a "positive sign".

