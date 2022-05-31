Germany to supply IFVs to Greece, Athens to deliver Soviet weapons to Kyiv - Scholz
"We will provide Greece with German infantry fighting vehicles," he told reporters after a two-day EU summit in Brussels, adding he had struck an agreement with the Greek prime minister. Scholz didn't give any details as to what kind of infantry fighting vehicles Berlin will hand over to Greece - or what kind of weapons Athens will pass on to Kyiv.
Germany has been criticized for dragging its feet on heavy arms deliveries to Kyiv.
