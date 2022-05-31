Left Menu

President Kovind confers one Kirti Chakra and 14 Shaurya Chakras

The Gallantry awards were given to the personnel for displaying conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage and extreme devotion to duty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 19:58 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Shri Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, conferred one Kirti Chakra (Posthumous) and 14 Shaurya Chakras, including eight posthumous, to the personnel of the Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces and State/Union Territory Police during Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-2) at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi on May 31, 2022. The Gallantry awards were given to the personnel for displaying conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage and extreme devotion to duty.

The President also conferred 13 Param Vishisht Seva Medals and 29 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals for distinguished service of exceptional order.

(With Inputs from PIB)

