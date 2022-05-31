President Kovind confers one Kirti Chakra and 14 Shaurya Chakras

President Shri Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, conferred one Kirti Chakra (Posthumous) and 14 Shaurya Chakras, including eight posthumous, to the personnel of the Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces and State/Union Territory Police during Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-2) at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi on May 31, 2022. The Gallantry awards were given to the personnel for displaying conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage and extreme devotion to duty.

The President also conferred 13 Param Vishisht Seva Medals and 29 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals for distinguished service of exceptional order.

(With Inputs from PIB)