Idols of deities being made for temple museum vandalised by miscreants

Idols of deities being made for a museum at the Malekal Tirupati temple premises near Arsikere here, were allegedly vandalised by miscreants, police said on Tuesday.

The incident is said to have taken place on Monday and tension prevailed in the surrounding area, following it coming to light.

Idols, some of which were in the finishing stage, have been vandalised by the miscreants.

Activists of Hindu organisations and people of Arsikere have urged the administration to arrest the miscreants involved in the incident.

Hassan Superintendent of Police (SP) R Srinivasa Gowda and senior officers have visited the spot and ordered deployment of police personnel at the site to avoid any untoward incident.

Arsikere Rural Police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

