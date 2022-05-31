Rajasthan: Three held for bid to extort money from trader

Left Menu

Three men were arrested for a bid to extort Rs 5 lakh from a businessman, police said here on Tuesday. Dholpur Superintendent of Police Narayan Togas said on Friday, 62-year-old furniture trader Ashok Kumar Mittal received a threat letter, in which Rs 5 lakh were demanded from him.He said following investigation, the three accused were arrested from Basedi Road.

PTI | Dholpur | Updated: 31-05-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 20:18 IST
Three men were arrested for a bid to extort Rs 5 lakh from a businessman, police said here on Tuesday. Police said furniture maker Javed Khan, along with two others, had hatched a conspiracy to extort money from the trader for not giving commission for his work. Accused Javed Khan (28) and his accomplices Ikrar Khan (55) and Tauseef Khan (21) have been arrested in the case. Dholpur Superintendent of Police Narayan Togas said on Friday, 62-year-old furniture trader Ashok Kumar Mittal received a threat letter, in which Rs 5 lakh were demanded from him.

He said following investigation, the three accused were arrested from Basedi Road.

