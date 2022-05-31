Man held in Bhubaneswar for killing wife over dowry

A man was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly killing his newly wedded wife for dowry, a police officer said.

Prabhavati Nayak (27) was on May 29 night found hanging from the ceiling of her home in Saaraskana area, following which her parents filed a complaint claiming that she was murdered by her in-laws.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman’s family, her husband, Prakash Khuntia, was apprehended, the officer said.

In her complaint, the 27-year-old woman's mother said that she was regularly ''subjected to physical and mental torture'' since the wedding in end-April.

The mother alleged that Prabhavati was harassed for a gold bracelet.

The family members also said that her in-laws had tried to perform her last rites without waiting for them to arrive.

Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh stated that a case has been registered based on the allegations made by the woman's mother. The deceased woman's husband has been arrested and her father-in-law was being interrogated to find out as part of the investigation into the case, Singh said.

