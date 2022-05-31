Spain expects EU to pay for gas connections with neighbouring countries

The European Union ought to pay for natural gas interconnections between Spain and its neighbours, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told reporters on Tuesday.

It is the European Union's turn to pay for the infrastructure after Spain has heavily invested over the past decades into capacity to unload and regasify imported liquefied natural gas, Sanchez told a news conference in Brussels after a meeting of EU heads of states and government.

"We are talking about capacities that were financed by the efforts of the Spanish tax payer and that we will make available to the European Union," he said.

