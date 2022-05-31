Left Menu

Spain expects EU to pay for gas connections with neighbouring countries

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 31-05-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 20:24 IST
Spain expects EU to pay for gas connections with neighbouring countries
  • Country:
  • Spain

The European Union ought to pay for natural gas interconnections between Spain and its neighbours, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told reporters on Tuesday.

It is the European Union's turn to pay for the infrastructure after Spain has heavily invested over the past decades into capacity to unload and regasify imported liquefied natural gas, Sanchez told a news conference in Brussels after a meeting of EU heads of states and government.

"We are talking about capacities that were financed by the efforts of the Spanish tax payer and that we will make available to the European Union," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022