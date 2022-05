Rajesh Gera appointed DG, National Informatics Centre

Senior scientist Rajesh Gera has been appointed as the Director General, National Informatics Centre (NIC), a Personnel Ministry order issued on Tuesday said.

Gera is currently Deputy Director General in the NIC.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved appointment of Gera, Scientist ā€˜Gā€™, to the post of Director General, NIC, it said.

The NIC, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), was established in 1976 with the objective to provide technology-driven solutions to central and state governments.

In another order, Kimbuong Kipgen has been appointed as Secretary, Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) post-retirement on contractual basis for one year.

The ACC has approved re-employment of Kipgen, a Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officer, as Secretary, PESB, post retirement (on 31.05.2022) for a period of one year i.e., up to 31.05.2023, the order said.

The central deputation tenure of Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare has been extended for a period up to 28.08.2023 or until further orders, the Personnel Ministry said. Agarwal is a 1996 batch IAS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre.

