BSF officers in Bangladesh to meet BGB over border management

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 31-05-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 20:27 IST
Top BSF officers of the Northeast went to Bangladesh on Tuesday to attend a high-level meeting with BGB commanders in Sylhet, officials said.

Led by BSF's Inspector General of Tripura Sumit Sharan, the top officers of the Indian security force are meeting officers of Bangladesh's BGB at the Border Coordination Conference, which will conclude on June 2.

''During the conference, issues of common concern pertaining to trans-border crimes such as smuggling through the International Border are being deliberated upon,'' a BSF spokesperson said.

Bottlenecks in the progress of infrastructure and developmental works on both sides of the border are also being resolved through discussions, he said.

''The issues related to insurgency on either side of the border will also be discussed in length. Such conferences help in having a better understanding and improvement of border management,'' the spokesperson said.

Last November, a similar meeting was held in Shillong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

