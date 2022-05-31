Left Menu

Ex-serviceman held for 'sexually misbehaving' with minor

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 31-05-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 20:30 IST
Ex-serviceman held for 'sexually misbehaving' with minor
  • Country:
  • India

A retired army man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually misbehaving with an 11-year-old girl in Odisha's Balasore district, police said.

The action was taken against the man after a complaint was lodged against him regarding the incident at a village under Berhampur police station area on Monday, police said.

The girl had come to collect some fruits from the 62-year-old man when he took her to his garden and sexually misbehaved with her.

The man has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022