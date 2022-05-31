Left Menu

Priest found hanging inside church auditorium

A priest of Kalath St Pauls church here was found hanging inside its auditorium on Tuesday, police said.Sunny Arrackal 65 was found hanging inside the sheeted auditorium in the evening, police said.We were informed about the incident at around 4.15 PM. Sources said the priest was serving in the church for the past five years.

PTI | Alappuzha | Updated: 31-05-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 20:36 IST
A priest of Kalath St Paul's church here was found hanging inside its auditorium on Tuesday, police said.

Sunny Arrackal (65) was found hanging inside the sheeted auditorium in the evening, police said.

''We were informed about the incident at around 4.15 PM. He was seen in the Church till around 3.30 PM. As per the preliminary probe, it seems like the priest hanged himself,'' police said, adding that the probe is on.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Alappuzha North police station. Sources said the priest was serving in the church for the past five years.

