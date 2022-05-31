Moosewala murder: Punjab Police makes first arrest

The Punjab Police on Tuesday made its first arrest in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, two days after the Punjabi singer was shot dead in Mansa district.

A police official said Manpreet Singh has been arrested was produced before a court, which sent him to police custody for five days, said an official.

Famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Sunday, a day after the state government pruned his security cover.

