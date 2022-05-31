Left Menu

Moosewala murder: Punjab Police makes first arrest

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-05-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 20:55 IST
  Country:
  India

The Punjab Police on Tuesday made its first arrest in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, two days after the Punjabi singer was shot dead in Mansa district.

A police official said Manpreet Singh has been arrested was produced before a court, which sent him to police custody for five days, said an official.

Famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Sunday, a day after the state government pruned his security cover.

