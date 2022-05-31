Targetted killings in J&K not because of internal disputes, Pakistan and its supported forces are responsible: Union minister

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday said targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir are not the consequences of internal disputes but Pakistan and its supported forces are responsible.

Addressing a press conference here, Patel said those who talk about the situation (in the Valley) after the repeal of Article 370 should first find out what was happening before 2014-- the year when the BJP-led government came to power in the Centre led by PM Narendra Modi. ''Whenever there is a targeted killing, then it is not the result of internal disputes rather it is the doing of Pakistan or its supported forces. But it is also true that you just wait for 24 hours and you will come to know where that assailant will be,'' said the Union Minister for food processing industries. He was in Raipur to attend 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' at ICAR-National Institute of Biotic Stress Management, Baronda. Earlier in the day, a Hindu woman teacher was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The victim, Rajni Bala (36), belonged to Jammu's Samba district but was posted at a government school in Gopalpora in Kulgam. This is the second killing of a non-Muslim government employee in May and the seventh targeted killing in Kashmir this month.

''I would say this is the last attempt by terrorists. The Government of India, our Army, paramilitary forces and the Jammu and Kashmir police have been discharging their duties with full diligence, and terrorists will be uprooted,” Patel added.

