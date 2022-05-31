Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL34 HP-MODI-LD RALLY Before 2014, corruption was viewed an essential part of govt: PM Modi Shimla: Corruption was viewed as an essential part of government before 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday and asserted that India saw a sea change in the last eight years due to the BJP-led dispensation's zero-tolerance towards graft. DEL94 2NDLD SINOINDIA-TALKS Eastern Ladakh row: India, China agree to hold next round of military talks soon New Delhi: India and China on Tuesday agreed to hold the next round of the Senior Commanders' meeting at an early date to achieve complete disengagement from all friction points in eastern Ladakh to create conditions for the restoration of normalcy in bilateral ties.

DEL82 BIZ-2NDLD ECONOMY Indian economy loses steam as Ukraine war takes toll, GDP growth slows to 4.1 pc in Q4 New Delhi: The Indian economy grew at its slowest pace in a year during January-March, pulling down the GDP growth in the full fiscal 2021-22 to 8.7 per cent as Russia's invasion of Ukraine added a new inflation hurdle to the recovery.

DEL77 JK-3RDLD SHOT Terrorists kill Hindu teacher in J&K's Kulgam; Kashmiri Pandits threaten mass migration from valley Srinagar: A Hindu woman teacher was shot dead on Tuesday by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, following which Kashmiri Pandits, employed under the PM package, threatened to undertake mass migration from the valley if they were not relocated to safe places within the next 24 hours.

DEL88 LD RS POLLS RS polls: Sitharaman, Surjewala, Maken among those to file nominations; BJP to back media honchos New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP's OBC Morcha chief K Laxman, Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Ajay Maken and Rajeev Shukla and media baron Subhas Chandra were among those who filed their nominations on Tuesday for the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls.

BOM15 GJ-JAISHANKAR-TERRORISM Kulgam killing of teacher: Terrorism will not end in one day, says EAM Jaishankar Ahmedabad: In the wake of terrorists shooting dead a woman teacher in Jammu and Kashmir, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said terrorism will not end in one day and expressed confidence in winning the ongoing battle against extremism.

DEL95 PB-MOOSEWALA-ARREST Moosewala murder: Punjab Police makes first arrest Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Tuesday made its first arrest in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, two days after the Punjabi singer was shot dead in Mansa district.

DEL63 DL-KEJRIWAL-ED-JAIN Kejriwal defends arrested Delhi minister, cites Punjab action New Delhi: Defending Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain who has been arrested in a money laundering case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he is a hardcore patriot and an honest person and the allegations against him are ''completely false''.

DEL81 PB-MOOSEWALA-LD CREMATION Moosewala makes final journey on favourite tractor, thousands join procession Mansa (Punjab): A sea of mourners bid a tearful farewell to popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was cremated at his native village in Mansa district on Tuesday afternoon.

CAL14 AS-HIMANTA-MINISTER Himanta warns Assam minister for apologising to ULFA(I) Sivasagar (Assam): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said he has warned the Welfare of Tea Tribes Minister Sanjoy Kishan for apologising to the banned ULFA(I).

CAL12 WB -MAMATA 2ND LD BJP No entry for BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls - Mamata ; Saffron party hits back Purulia (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday called for defeating the saffron camp in the 2024 general election and said BJP's politics of hate and violence will find ''no entry'' across the country.

LEGAL LGD11 DL-COURT-LD JAIN Delhi court sends Satyendar Jain to ED custody till June 9 in money laundering case New Delhi: Delhi's health minister Satyendar Jain was on Tuesday sent to Enforcement Directorate's custody till June 9 in a money laundering case by a court here which noted that his interrogation was required to unearth the alleged larger conspiracy.

LGM9 KL-HC-LESBIAN COUPLE Kerala HC reunites lesbian-couple separated by parents Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday reunited a lesbian-couple which had been separated by their parents who did not approve of the relationship.

LGD18 DL-HC-JACQUELINE Delhi HC allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel abroad New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has permitted Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, against whom a lookout notice was issued by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged money laundering case, to travel abroad for IIFA awards subject to certain conditions.

FOREIGN FGN50 CHINA-INDIA-TRADE China claims it is still India's top trade partner as per its data, not US Beijing: China on Tuesday insisted that it is still India's biggest trade partner in 2021-22 as per its figures and attributed the ''disparity'' to different methods of calculating the trade volume by New Delhi and Beijing while referring to reports that the US has unseated it to take the top slot.

FGN51 VP-LD GABON VP Naidu held wide-ranging talks with Gabon's top leadership Libreville (Gabon): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday held wide-ranging talks with Gabon's top leadership and expressed India's readiness to work with the central African country in various sectors and broaden regional and multilateral cooperation.

FGN49 BANGLA-WARCRIMES-VERDICT Bangladesh war crimes tribunal sentences 3 to death over 1971 atrocities Dhaka: Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal on Tuesday sentenced three persons to death for collaborating with the Pakistan Army and committing crimes against humanity during the country’s Liberation War in 1971.

