Ukraine working on U.N.-led naval operation to export its crops
Reuters
Ukraine is working on an international U.N.-led operation with navies of third countries to ensure a safe trade route for food exports, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.
He did not provide further details.
