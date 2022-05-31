Left Menu

Maha govt orders disbursal of Rs 50,000 each to kin of 17,000 COVID-19 deceased

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued an order to disburse Rs 50,000 each to the kin of 17,000 persons who died of COVID-19 related complications and whose applications were cleared by a scrutiny committee so far.The state revenue department has issued a government resolution directing the treasury to take immediate action.In last September, the Union government had ordered ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each to the families of COVID-19 victims. Maharashtras official COVID-19 death toll stood at 1,47,860 as of Tuesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 21:28 IST
Maha govt orders disbursal of Rs 50,000 each to kin of 17,000 COVID-19 deceased
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued an order to disburse Rs 50,000 each to the kin of 17,000 persons who died of COVID-19 related complications and whose applications were cleared by a scrutiny committee so far.

The state revenue department has issued a government resolution directing the treasury to take immediate action.

In last September, the Union government had ordered ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each to the families of COVID-19 victims. In May, the Maharashtra government gave its nod to give ex-gratia to 1.81 lakh kin of those who died of COVID-19 related complications. However, in its order issued on Tuesday, the government sanctioned the amount to 17,000 applicants only. Maharashtra's official COVID-19 death toll stood at 1,47,860 as of Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022