Ukraine's president welcomes new sanctions but criticises "unacceptable" delay
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday welcomed a sixth package of European Union sanctions against Russia but criticised what he called an "unacceptable" delay in the bloc agreeing the latest measures.
"When over 50 days have passed between the 5th and 6th sanction packages, the situation is not acceptable for us," Zelenskiy said, speaking alongside Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova in Kyiv.
