Nine children rescued from glass bangle factory in Jaipur, one held

Nine children aged 13 to 16 years were rescued from a glass bangle factory here on Tuesday, police said, adding that they have arrested a man in the case. He said that all these children are natives of Bihar, from where accused Shahid Razza had brought them on the pretext of getting them work.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-05-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 21:33 IST
Nine children aged 13 to 16 years were rescued from a glass bangle factory here on Tuesday, police said, adding that they have arrested a man in the case. Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Dr Ravi Prakash said that the human trafficking unit of Jaipur North district and the Jaisingh Pura Khor police rescued nine children engaged in child labour at a bangle factory operating from a house.

Inspector General of Police (Crime) Rajendra Singh said that the police team found nine children while making bangles in two rooms on the top floor of a house in Jaisingh Pura Khor. He said that all these children are natives of Bihar, from where accused Shahid Razza had brought them on the pretext of getting them work.

