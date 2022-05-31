Maha tourists assaulted, robbed in Goa: 3 women held, total number of arrests reach 6

Three women employees of a beauty parlour were arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing tourists from Kolhapur in neighbouring Maharashtra, a Goa police official said on Tuesday.

Earlier, three men had been arrested in connection with the case, he said.

The arrested women, originally from Nepal, had threatened to make nude photographs of these tourists, from Chandgad in Kolhapur, viral, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said.

''The incident took place on May 22. The three women have been remanded in police custody for 14 days. On May 29, three men had been held in connection with this case,'' he added.

