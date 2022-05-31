Two arrested for beating businessman

Two persons were arrested for allegedly beating a businessman in the city's Beliaghata area after he refused to pay them extortion money, police said.

The businessman, identified as Anirban Saha, was picked up by three accused persons from Beliaghata on Sunday afternoon and beaten up after he refused to give them the money they tried to extort from him, the police said.

The businessman was then dropped by the accused in front of his residence. The businessman's wife lodged a complaint on the basis of which an investigation has been started, a police officer said.

''It seems that there is a rivalry between them. We have arrested two and are looking for the other one. A probe is on,'' the officer added.

