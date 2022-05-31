Left Menu

Two arrested for beating businessman

Two persons were arrested for allegedly beating a businessman in the citys Beliaghata area after he refused to pay them extortion money, police said.The businessman, identified as Anirban Saha, was picked up by three accused persons from Beliaghata on Sunday afternoon and beaten up after he refused to give them the money they tried to extort from him, the police said.The businessman was then dropped by the accused in front of his residence. A probe is on, the officer added.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-05-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 21:58 IST
Two arrested for beating businessman
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested for allegedly beating a businessman in the city's Beliaghata area after he refused to pay them extortion money, police said.

The businessman, identified as Anirban Saha, was picked up by three accused persons from Beliaghata on Sunday afternoon and beaten up after he refused to give them the money they tried to extort from him, the police said.

The businessman was then dropped by the accused in front of his residence. The businessman's wife lodged a complaint on the basis of which an investigation has been started, a police officer said.

''It seems that there is a rivalry between them. We have arrested two and are looking for the other one. A probe is on,'' the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022