India, Pakistan hold meeting of Permanent Indus Commission

At the end of its two-day meeting, the India-Pakistan Indus Commission resolved to address issues relating to water sharing through talks under the laid down framework.The meeting in Delhi was hosted by India.The Ministry of External Affairs MEA said the annual report of the India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission for the year ending March 31 was finalised and signed at the meeting.It was the 118th meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission PIC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 22:02 IST
At the end of its two-day meeting, the India-Pakistan Indus Commission resolved to address issues relating to water sharing through talks under the laid down framework.

The meeting in Delhi was hosted by India.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the annual report of the India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission for the year ending March 31 was finalised and signed at the meeting.

It was the 118th meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC). A Pakistani delegation was in India for the meeting.

''The meeting was held in a cordial manner. The Commission appreciated the commitment of the two sides to interact frequently and resolve issues through bilateral discussions under the Indus Water Treaty,'' the MEA said in a statement. ''It was agreed to hold the next meeting of the PIC in Pakistan on mutually convenient dates,'' it said.

The Indian delegation at the talks was led by AK Pal, the Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters, and the visiting Pakistan delegation was led by Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah, the Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters.

Under the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) signed between India and Pakistan in 1960, all the waters of the eastern rivers -- Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi -- amounting to around 33 million acre feet (MAF) annually is allocated to India for unrestricted use.

The waters of western rivers - Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab - amounting to around 135 MAF annually have been assigned largely to Pakistan. India is permitted to construct the run of the river plants on western rivers with limited storage as per criteria specified in the treaty.

Under the provisions of Article VIII(5) of the Indus Waters Treaty, the Permanent Indus Commission is required to meet at least once a year.

