Sarbananda Sonowal interacts with beneficiaries of government welfare schemes

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal interacted with beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes while he virtually joined the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Garib Kalyan Sammelan from Visakhapatnam today. The Minister interacted with the beneficiaries and learnt their stories of motivation that have become embodiment of a transformation in the New India.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sonowal said, "Under the visionary leadership of our beloved Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji, India is turning into a global superpower. At the foundation of this transformation, the historic social justice provided by the government to the most needy citizen of our country. This has helped us to inch closer towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat, slowly but steadily, and build a just society."

The Garib Kalyan Sammelan was designed for a dialogue between elected representatives directly with the public to get a first hand account about the various welfare schemes run by the government.

Highlighting the role of Andhra people, the Minister said, "The people of Andhra Pradesh are very hard working & your state is full of potential. This has been recognised by Modiji. We must heed to the clarion call given by our leader to develop an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Under his leadership, this vision will become a reality and we must work together to develop Andhra Pradesh as one of the best states in the country."

