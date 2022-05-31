Left Menu

Sarbananda Sonowal interacts with beneficiaries of government welfare schemes

The Garib Kalyan Sammelan was designed for a dialogue between elected representatives directly with the public to get a first hand account about the various welfare schemes run by the government.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 22:07 IST
Sarbananda Sonowal interacts with beneficiaries of government welfare schemes
The Garib Kalyan Sammelan was designed for a dialogue between elected representatives directly with the public to get a first hand account about the various welfare schemes run by the government.   Image Credit: Twitter(@sarbanandsonwal)
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal interacted with beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes while he virtually joined the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Garib Kalyan Sammelan from Visakhapatnam today. The Minister interacted with the beneficiaries and learnt their stories of motivation that have become embodiment of a transformation in the New India.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sonowal said, "Under the visionary leadership of our beloved Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji, India is turning into a global superpower. At the foundation of this transformation, the historic social justice provided by the government to the most needy citizen of our country. This has helped us to inch closer towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat, slowly but steadily, and build a just society."

The Garib Kalyan Sammelan was designed for a dialogue between elected representatives directly with the public to get a first hand account about the various welfare schemes run by the government.

Highlighting the role of Andhra people, the Minister said, "The people of Andhra Pradesh are very hard working & your state is full of potential. This has been recognised by Modiji. We must heed to the clarion call given by our leader to develop an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Under his leadership, this vision will become a reality and we must work together to develop Andhra Pradesh as one of the best states in the country."

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022