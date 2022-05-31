Left Menu

2 advocates, as many judicial officers become HC judges

The Collegium had in 2021 reiterated his name to the government.Nine additional judges of the Madras High Court were also elevated as judges in the same high court on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 22:15 IST
2 advocates, as many judicial officers become HC judges
  • Country:
  • India

Two advocates and two judicial officers were on Tuesday elevated as judges of high courts, months after the Supreme Court Collegium reiterated their names to the government.

Advocates Anish Dayal and Amit Sharma were appointed as judge and additional judge of the Delhi High Court respectively.

The Department of Justice in the law ministry issued notifications announcing their appointments.

There names were reiterated by the SC Collegium a few months ago after being returned by the government with a request to reconsider.

There was no word yet on the elevation of advocate Saurabh Kripal as a judge of the Delhi High Court. His name is still pending with the government.

Similarly, judicial officers Shampa Dutt (Paul) and Siddhartha Roy Chowdhury were appointed as additional judges of the Calcutta High Court.

Their names were reiterated by the SC Collegium in February this year.

The name of advocate Wasim Sadiq Nargal, who was recommended by the top court collegium in 2017 for elevation as a judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, has also been cleared and his warrant of appointment could be issued in the next few days, sources said.

His name is one of the oldest recommendations made by the SC Collegium which was pending. The Collegium had in 2021 reiterated his name to the government.

Nine additional judges of the Madras High Court were also elevated as judges in the same high court on Tuesday. Another additional judge was given a fresh one year term as an additional judge with effect from December 3, 2022, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022