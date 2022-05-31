2 advocates, as many judicial officers become HC judges

Two advocates and two judicial officers were on Tuesday elevated as judges of high courts, months after the Supreme Court Collegium reiterated their names to the government.

Advocates Anish Dayal and Amit Sharma were appointed as judge and additional judge of the Delhi High Court respectively.

The Department of Justice in the law ministry issued notifications announcing their appointments.

There names were reiterated by the SC Collegium a few months ago after being returned by the government with a request to reconsider.

There was no word yet on the elevation of advocate Saurabh Kripal as a judge of the Delhi High Court. His name is still pending with the government.

Similarly, judicial officers Shampa Dutt (Paul) and Siddhartha Roy Chowdhury were appointed as additional judges of the Calcutta High Court.

Their names were reiterated by the SC Collegium in February this year.

The name of advocate Wasim Sadiq Nargal, who was recommended by the top court collegium in 2017 for elevation as a judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, has also been cleared and his warrant of appointment could be issued in the next few days, sources said.

His name is one of the oldest recommendations made by the SC Collegium which was pending. The Collegium had in 2021 reiterated his name to the government.

Nine additional judges of the Madras High Court were also elevated as judges in the same high court on Tuesday. Another additional judge was given a fresh one year term as an additional judge with effect from December 3, 2022, the ministry said.

