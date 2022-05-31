Left Menu

Ishwar Singh appointed Punjab's new ADGP

31-05-2022
Ishwar Singh appointed Punjab's new ADGP
The Punjab government on Tuesday appointed senior police officer Ishwar Singh as the additional director general of police (law and order), a week after it shifted Naresh Kumar from the post.

Prior to this posting, Singh, a 1993-batch IPS officer, served as the chief director of the state's Vigilance Bureau.

''Ishwar Singh, additional director general of police, is hereby posted as ADGP Law & Order, Punjab,'' an official order said.

Meanwhile, the state government appointed 1993-batch IPS officer Varinder Kumar to fill in Singh’s position as the the chief director of the Vigilance Bureau.

