Biden to push new regional economic agenda, migration plan at Americas summit-officials

U.S. President Joe Biden will seek regional consensus on a new economic agenda to build on existing trade agreements with Latin America and expects to present a plan to tackle increasing migration when he hosts the Summit of the Americas, senior U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

Previewing Biden’s priorities for the high-level talks in Los Angeles next week, administration officials said his message will be that “we can’t do business as usual” in the hemisphere, but they offered few specifics on how he would address the challenges exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)

