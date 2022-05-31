Left Menu

Biden to push new regional economic agenda, migration plan at Americas summit-officials

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-05-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 22:38 IST
Biden to push new regional economic agenda, migration plan at Americas summit-officials
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden will seek regional consensus on a new economic agenda to build on existing trade agreements with Latin America and expects to present a plan to tackle increasing migration when he hosts the Summit of the Americas, senior U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

Previewing Biden’s priorities for the high-level talks in Los Angeles next week, administration officials said his message will be that “we can’t do business as usual” in the hemisphere, but they offered few specifics on how he would address the challenges exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022